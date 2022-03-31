W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.68

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 9955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.