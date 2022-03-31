W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.68

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 9955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.
The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.