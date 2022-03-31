Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Position Trimmed by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 3.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Walker & Dunlop worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.28. 210,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,570. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

