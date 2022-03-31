Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

NYSE:WD opened at $130.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

