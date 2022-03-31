Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 23,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,310. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.79.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

