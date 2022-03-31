Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of WRBY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,310. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

