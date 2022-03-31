WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $184.77 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $182.11 and a 1-year high of $321.41. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.54.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 47.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

