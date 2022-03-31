WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WeCommerce from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WeCommerce stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838. WeCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

