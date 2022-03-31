Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,743,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 108,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CVB Financial by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 173,761 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

