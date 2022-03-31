Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.
NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
