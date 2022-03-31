Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

