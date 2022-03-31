Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $150.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,414,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sleep Number by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

