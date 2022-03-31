Weg S.A. (WEGZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on August 24th

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
WEG stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. WEG has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $7.90.
WEG Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEG (WEGZY)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.