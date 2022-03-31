Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $24.68

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $26.95. Weibo shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

