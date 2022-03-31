Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $200.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.40.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.92. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
