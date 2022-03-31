Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

