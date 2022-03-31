Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 534.84 and a quick ratio of 534.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

