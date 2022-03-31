Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 2,922,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,252. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.