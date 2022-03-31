Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.