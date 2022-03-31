Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.59

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.59 and last traded at C$33.30, with a volume of 13302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

