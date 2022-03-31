WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WHGLY stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. WH Group has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

WH Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

