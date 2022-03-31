WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WHGLY stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. WH Group has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $19.10.
WH Group Company Profile
