Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

UP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $567,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 1,695,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

