WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 40,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $347.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

