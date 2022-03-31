Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

