Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
NYSE:WSR opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.20.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.