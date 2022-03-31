Widercoin Hits Market Cap of $5,696.05 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $5,696.05 and $14.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.09 or 0.07102437 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,905.70 or 1.00287174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

