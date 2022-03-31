Wilder World Price Reaches $1.71 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $145.60 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00108742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

