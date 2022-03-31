William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for William Penn Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Crowley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for William Penn Bancorporation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million and a PE ratio of 45.57. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 330,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 10,858 shares of company stock worth $134,988 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

