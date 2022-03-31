Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Issues Earnings Results

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Winc stock opened at 3.23 on Thursday. Winc has a 1-year low of 2.98 and a 1-year high of 14.20.

Get Winc alerts:

WBEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.