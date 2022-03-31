Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Issues Earnings Results

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Winc stock opened at 3.23 on Thursday. Winc has a 1-year low of 2.98 and a 1-year high of 14.20.
WBEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winc (WBEV)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.