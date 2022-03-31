Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.69 or 0.07204864 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,358.88 or 0.99984109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00047992 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

