Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Purchases $40,068.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.70. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.