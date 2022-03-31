Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.13

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 2022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worldline (WWLNF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.