Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.13

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 2022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Worldline alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.