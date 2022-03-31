Wownero (WOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,528.00

Wownero (WOW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $24,528.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001778 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

