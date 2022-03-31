Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $430.09 or 0.00927504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $838.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.40 or 0.07139023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.76 or 0.99856001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,574,130 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

