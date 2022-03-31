Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

EXAS stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $71.94. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,602. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

