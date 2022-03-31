Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 1,677 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 24,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,446. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

