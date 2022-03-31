Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,700. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.75 and a beta of 1.71. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.