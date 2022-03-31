Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

