Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.19

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as high as C$7.00. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$6.96, with a volume of 1,519,637 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 36.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

