Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as high as C$7.00. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$6.96, with a volume of 1,519,637 shares.

YRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine sold 29,212 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$182,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,063,094.88. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

