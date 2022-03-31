YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

