Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,504.39

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,504.39 ($19.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,418.75 ($18.58). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.12), with a volume of 20,145 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,502.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.67.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

