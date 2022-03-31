Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.