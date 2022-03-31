Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will report sales of $616.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the lowest is $443.40 million. First Solar reported sales of $803.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,719. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

