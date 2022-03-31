Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Five9 posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $110.64 on Monday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

