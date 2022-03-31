Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,732. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $17,774,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

