Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) to announce $3.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,419.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 269,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

