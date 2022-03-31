Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.01. Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $707.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

