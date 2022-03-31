Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.79. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.69.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after buying an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after buying an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

