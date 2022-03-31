Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.20). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $640.55 million, a PE ratio of -160.93, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

