Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.20). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $640.55 million, a PE ratio of -160.93, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.