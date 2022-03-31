Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.85. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

