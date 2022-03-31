Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.51 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $21.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after buying an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

