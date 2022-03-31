Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.04. Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 7,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,983. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

